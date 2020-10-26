MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
09-14-16-19-22
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85
Atlanta rapper Silento was arrested Friday and accused of driving 143 mph (230 kph) on Interstate 85, authorities said.
Variety
North Dakota to use coronavirus aid for fracking, education
North Dakota officials voted to repurpose $221 million in federal coronavirus aid to various state agencies, including a $16-million grant to oil companies in support of the fracking process.
Variety
Californians see power shutoffs as winds, fire danger rise
Hundreds of thousands of Californians lost power as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires and the fire-weary state braced for a new bout of dry, windy weather.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:10-11-16-18-25-28, Doubler: Y(ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:09-14-16-19-22(nine, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000