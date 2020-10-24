MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-04-07-10-22
(three, four, seven, ten, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $126,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day, the latest ominous sign of the disease's grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to the Rocky Mountain West reel under the surge.
National
The Latest: Czech Republic sets daily record of 15,000 cases
Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a record high, soaring to over 15,000 in one day for the first time.
Business
California utility may cut power to 1 million people
Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region, the utility announced Friday.
Business
PG&E may cut power to over 1 million people in California
Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to over 1 million people on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region, the utility announced Friday.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:7-4-1(seven, four, one)04-17-28-35-38(four, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $600,00018-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine;…