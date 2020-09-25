MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
12-15-17-28-31
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $18,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest
The Latest on a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death: (all times EDT)
Variety
In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor
Some of them raised their fists and called out "Black lives matter!" Others tended to the letters, flowers and signs grouped together in a square in downtown Louisville. All of them said her name: Breonna Taylor.
National
At least 1 hurt in hit-and-run during Los Angeles protest
At least one person was hurt when a vehicle ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles Thursday night, authorities said.
National
Biden's low-key campaign style worries some Democrats
The final stretch of a presidential campaign is typically a nonstop mix of travel, caffeine and adrenaline. But as the worst pandemic in a century bears down on the United States, Joe Biden is taking a lower key approach.
National
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Capping days of commemorations of her extraordinary life, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.