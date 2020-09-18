MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-13-22-24-25
(five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
