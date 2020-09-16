MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-24-25-26-28
(three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Newcomer Witzke wins GOP US Senate primary in Delaware
Political newcomer and firebrand Lauren Witzke, who campaigned on halting U.S. immigration for 10 years and has tried to distance herself from accusations that she supports a far-right conspiracy theory, won the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Delaware on Tuesday, defeating the party's endorsed candidate.
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-09-13-18-22-25, Doubler: Y(one, nine, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Doubler:…
Science mag makes first endorsement in 175 years, taps Biden
Even though Scientific American had never endorsed a presidential candidate in the magazine's 175-year history, its top editor said Tuesday there was little internal debate over a decision to back Democrat Joe Biden.
Transgender activist wins Delaware state senate primary
Transgender activist Sarah McBride won a Democratic state Senate primary in Delaware on Tuesday and is poised to make history as the first transgender person elected to the state's General Assembly.