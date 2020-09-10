MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-05-25-26-27
(three, five, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
