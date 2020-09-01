MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-03-10-19-28
(two, three, ten, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $43,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Tuesday, Sept. 1, the 245th day of 2020. There are 121 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On September 1,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-03-10-19-28(two, three, ten, nineteen, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $43,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:3-6-9(three, six, nine)01-07-17-26-38(one, seven, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $1.85 million03-09-14-18-25, Lucky Ball: 11(three, nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five; Lucky…
TV & Media
Facebook threatens to block news distribution in Australia
Facebook threatened to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform in reaction to an Australian measure that could require it to compensate media organizations for its use of their stories.
National
Pandemic brings hard times for farmers, worsening hunger
The coronavirus pandemic has brought hard times for many farmers and has imperiled food security for many millions both in the cities and the countryside.United…