MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-15-19-20-23
(one, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
