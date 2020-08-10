MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
10-12-20-23-30
(ten, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
