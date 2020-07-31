MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-04-05-28-30
(three, four, five, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $19,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
TS Isaias causes floods, slides; likely to become hurricane
Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday as forecasters predicted it would strengthen into a hurricane while moving toward the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast.
National
Bullock staffer fired after offensive tweets surface
An aide to Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's senate campaign was fired Thursday after a history of racist, sexist and homophobic tweets surfaced.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:03-04-05-28-30(three, four, five, twenty-eight, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $19,000¶ Maximum…
National
John Lewis mourned as 'founding father' of better America
Hailed as a "founding father" of a fairer, better United States, John Lewis was eulogized Thursday by three former presidents and others who urged Americans to continue the work of the civil rights icon in fighting injustice during a moment of racial reckoning.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:9-2-1-8(nine, two, one, eight)¶ Maximum prize: $500