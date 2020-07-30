MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
15-20-21-28-29
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
