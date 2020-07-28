MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-07-08-24-29
(one, seven, eight, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Barr to condemn rioting at much-anticipated House hearing
Attorney General William Barr is defending the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America, saying "violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests" sparked by George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-07-08-24-29(one, seven, eight, twenty-four, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $37,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:2-9-8(two, nine, eight)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:05-08-19-33-34-36, Doubler: Y(five, eight, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:2-2-8-1(two, two, eight, one)¶ Maximum prize: $500