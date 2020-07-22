MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-18-19-25-27
(five, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $37,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
How to see (and photograph) comet Neowise before it disappears for 6,800 years
The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Wednesday night and eventually fade from view.
National
Police in riot gear clear NYC's 'Occupy City Hall' camp
Police in riot gear moved in early Wednesday to clear a month-long encampment of protesters and homeless people from a park near New York's City Hall.
National
Congress weighs kicking racist chief justice from Capitol
The House will vote on whether to remove from the U.S. Capitol a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens.
Nation
Telescope snaps family portrait of 2 planets around baby sun
For the first time, a telescope has captured a family portrait of another solar system with not just one, but two planets posing directly for the cameras while orbiting a star like our sun.
Local
Severe storms hit Chippewa County, trees, power lines down
Storms left their mark in western Wisconsin overnight where there are reports of trees blocking roadways and power lines down.