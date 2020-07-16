MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
12-14-22-24-25
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
