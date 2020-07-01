MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
07-08-14-27-29
(seven, eight, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $38,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
