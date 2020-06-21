MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
16-20-26-28-30
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $40,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
