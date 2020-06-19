MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
03-07-08-20-25
(three, seven, eight, twenty, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
