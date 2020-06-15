MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
01-08-21-22-29
(one, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Senate GOP to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill
Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.
National
GOP candidates balance pros, cons of running with Trump
President Donald Trump is hitting the road again. And while a campaign event with a president who draws TV cameras and raucous crowds can be gold for down-ballot candidates, these days its value can be debatable.
National
Grim blame game over COVID deaths in besieged nursing homes
A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, a tiny slice of the population that represents a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic.
National
The Latest: Pakistan's upward coronavirus spiral continues
ISLAMABAD __ Pakistan's upward spiral of new virus infections neared 145,000 Monday amid warnings from political leaders that the numbers could double by the end…
National
Cosmetics CEO apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner
The CEO of a cosmetics company issued an apology Sunday after a video was widely shared online showing her and her husband confronting a man and threatening to call police because he stenciled "Black Lives Matter" in chalk on his San Francisco property.