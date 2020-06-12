MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-10-15-25-26
(six, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $23,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Historical figures reassessed around globe after Floyd death
The rapidly unfolding movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police has…
National
US naval buildup in Indo-Pacific seen as warning to China
For the first time in nearly three years, three American aircraft carriers are patrolling the Indo-Pacific waters, a massive show of naval force in a region roiled by spiking tensions between the U.S. and China and a sign that the Navy has bounced back from the worst days of the coronavirus outbreak.
National
'The walk' thrusts Gen. Milley reluctantly into spotlight
In his first eight months as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley carefully crafted a low-key public profile. He knew that splashy and sassy were unlikely to endear him to his boss, President Donald Trump.
National
The Latest: Columbus statue taken down in Camden, New Jersey
TOP OF THE HOUR:— Columbus statue taken down in Camden, New Jersey— Kentucky bans use of 'no knock' warrnts, names ordinance after Breonna Taylor— Georgia…
National
US judge denies tribe's bid to halt virus relief funding
A federal judge in the nation's capital has denied a request from a Native American tribe in Kansas to halt further distribution of coronavirus relief funds for tribal nations.