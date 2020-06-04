MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-10-11-25-29
(five, ten, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
