MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
06-09-12-17-21
(six, nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Death toll grows in national protests
One man was the beloved owner of a Louisville barbecue restaurant who made sure to provide free meals to officers. Another was a man known…
National
2 Las Vegas shootings, 1 officer shot amid Floyd protests
An officer has been shot in Las Vegas and authorities are responding to another shooting as people protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, authorities said.
National
The Latest: Officer shot in Las Vegas amid protests
The Latest on the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a…
National
The Latest: 150,000 infected in Africa as local spread rises
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health…
National
Showdown: Law-and-order president versus protesters
Hours after a carefully orchestrated declaration by President Donald Trump to send out the military and "dominate the streets," American cities were engulfed in more violence and destruction that overshadowed peaceful protests demanding justice after generations of racism.