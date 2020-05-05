MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
05-26-28-30-31
(five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
