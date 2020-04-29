MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-05-16-23-24
(two, five, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $178,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Ex-NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume wins Maryland seat in Congress
Democrat Kweisi Mfume easily won a special election Tuesday to finish the term of the late Elijah Cummings, retaking a Maryland congressional seat he held for five terms before leaving to lead the NAACP.
Nation
Easing lockdowns makes day-to-day choices more complicated
Things were so much clearer when just about everything was locked down.Now, with states lifting coronavirus restrictions piecemeal and by often arbitrary timetables, Americans are…
National
The Latest: Mexico urges towns to stop putting up roadblocks
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
The Pentagon released UFO videos, but don't hold your breath for a breakthrough
What do the videos show? The government isn't so sure.
Nation
Rhode Island pushes aggressive testing, a move that could ease reopening
Rhode Island gives the appearance of a state where the coronavirus is a fire raging, the average number of daily infections more than quadrupling since…