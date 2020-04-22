MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
08-13-19-21-23
(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
No prom? For this teen, it's a trifecta of missed milestones
On a Friday night in late February, 17-year-old Amanda Reynolds raced into a department store on Florida's Gulf coast. She'd been on a mission for weeks, and after countless hours shopping online and in stores, there it was.
National
No prom? For this teen, it's a trifecta of missed milestones
On a Friday night in late February, 17-year-old Amanda Reynolds raced into a department store on Florida's Gulf coast. She'd been on a mission for weeks, and after countless hours shopping online and in stores, there it was.
Variety
AP Exclusive: ER staff saves lives, suffers in hot spot
A nurse furiously pushes down on a man's chest as five other staff in full protective gear surround the patient's bed.
Business
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
An unplanned grand experiment is changing Earth.As people across the globe stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the air has cleaned…
National
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak — but none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions.