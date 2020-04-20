MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
11-13-15-24-26
(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $56,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
