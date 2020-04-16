MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
02-10-12-27-28
(two, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $143,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
