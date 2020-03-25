MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
04-06-12-22-25
(four, six, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $38,000
¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Coronavirus
White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
National
The Latest: Putin orders military to help with virus
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 428,000 people and killed over 19,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The COVID-19 illness…
Variety
The Latest: Holy Week, Easter Masses canceled in Milwaukee
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
Music
Jackson estate gives to Broadway, Vegas needy amid outbreak
The Michael Jackson estate is donating $300,000 to help entertainment industry workers on Broadway, the music business and in Las Vegas who have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Variety
They already had an anxiety disorder. Now comes a pandemic.
At first, Jonathon Seidl wasn't worried about the coronavirus despite his anxiety disorder. But that changed.