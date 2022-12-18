MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-04-05-06-12-14-15-16-18-21-22
(one, four, five, six, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
'Avatar 2' makes waves with $134 million domestic debut
" Avatar: The Way of Water " didn't make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron's big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. The sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.