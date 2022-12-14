MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-07-08-12-15-16-17-18-21-22
(three, four, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'Beauty and the Beast' TV special fetes 30th anniversary
When it hit theaters in 1991, Walt Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" captured audiences, critics and, later, a best picture Oscar nomination — a first for any animated movie. A TV special celebrating the 30th anniversary of that nomination hopes to bring something new to a tale as old as time.
World
Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims
The head of Pope Francis' Jesuit religious order admitted Wednesday that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care.
Variety
Couple who each lost a sibling in Beirut blast plan to marry
William Noun and Maria Fares met during a moment of grief two years ago after each of them lost a sibling in Beirut's massive port blast. Their shared pain developed into a bittersweet love story: Earlier this month Noun proposed to Fares and she said yes.
Sports
France, England World Cup quarterfinal viewed by 13.5M in US
World Cup quarterfinal audiences in the United States ranged from 13.5 million to 7.4 million.
Nation
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Sadie Sink smiles through drama
When Sadie Sink joined the cast of "Stranger Things" in its second season, the then 14-year-old was already a fan of Netflix's megahit show. But with the series turning many of the teen stars into household names overnight, attempting to carve out her own lane wasn't easy.