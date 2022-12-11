MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-03-04-06-07-13-15-16-17-19-20
(two, three, four, six, seven, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty)
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Lileks: Getting a handle on toilet repair
In the course of a decade your average household toilet will need a repair. The flapper might be loose. It may run in the middle…
Variety
Oscar, Emmy, Tony all have been snubbed
Q: George C. Scott and Marlon Brando turned down their best actor Oscars, for "Patton" and "The Godfather" respectively. Have there been any other performers…
Variety
Minnesota's Waiting Child: Ethan loves animals and has a great sense of humor
Ethan, 15, has a love for gospel music, baking and watching "The Descendants," "Winx Club" and "Madea" movies. He really enjoys going to school, especially…
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were: