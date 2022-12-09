MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-08-10-11-12-13-15-17-19-21-22
(one, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Nation
Former Fox News guest charged with exploiting her mom
A former regular guest on Fox News stole at least $224,000 from her 88-year-old mother and unnecessarily put her in a nursing home twice against her will, including by once dragging her mom from her home, Florida authorities said Friday.
Nation
A 'downtown' choreographer brings her craft to the opera
It was a delicious challenge that came as a total surprise.
Music
Review: Shorthanded Cantus offers Christmas concert of solemn reverence
The harmonies were a bit thinner and the spirit more solemn at Friday's midday concert, with three of the group's four tenors sidelined.
Business
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
The CEO of Penguin Random House, the world's largest trade publisher, is stepping down. Markus Dohle's decision, effective at the end of the year, comes just weeks after a federal judge blocked the company's attempt to buy rival Simon & Schuster.
Variety
Review: SZA's perfection takes time in second album 'SOS'
"SOS" by SZA (Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA)