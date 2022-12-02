MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-06-07-08-09-12-13-15-21
(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
Sports Red Lake Nation football team hasn't won a game in years, but its coach keeps kids undefeated
West Metro Probe into Golden Valley Police Department finds culture of racism, leads to officer departures
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who they said was a "innocent bystander" to gunfire last month outside a bowling alley in Houston.
Nation
Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment
Prince William capped a three-day visit to Boston by meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday, ahead of announcing his "Earthshot Prize" environmental award winners at a gala event.
Nation
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect
When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural and spiritual worlds.
Nation
LGBTQ chorus in Colorado Springs unifies community with song
Below the vaulted dome and dark wood beams of a church in Colorado Springs, a gay men's choir rehearsed for a concert that's taken on new meaning after an LGBTQ night club became the site of a shooting that killed five and wounded 17.
Nation
Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity
The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse.