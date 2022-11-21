MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-07-08-12-13-14-15-19-20-21
(three, four, seven, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Some say gay club shooting was 'desecration' of safe space
In the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, Club Q has long been a go-to spot for members of the LGBTQ community — a safe space where many felt they could let down their guard and just be themselves.
Variety
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party's better-than-expected performance in this month's midterm elections.
Nation
'My Favorite Year,' comic salute to TV's golden age, hits 40
Peter O'Toole was famed for his commanding, Oscar-nominated turns. Mark Linn-Baker was a fledgling stage actor. Richard Benjamin, who'd made a leading-man splash in "Portnoy's Complaint" and "Westworld," had a few TV directing credits.
Variety
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 20-26
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 20-26:
Variety
New York issues first licenses for legal pot dispensaries
New York issued its first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses on Monday, taking a monumental step in establishing a legal — and lucrative — marketplace for recreational marijuana.