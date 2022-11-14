MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-05-06-07-14-15-16-17-18-20-21
(three, five, six, seven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
Budweiser stalls to be less prominent at World Cup stadiums
Budweiser beer stands at the eight World Cup stadiums are being moved aside to less prominent spots just days before the games start, Qatari organizers said on Monday.
Nation
Jury tells filmmaker Haggis to pay $10M total in rape suit
Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered Monday to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago.
Nation
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training.
Business
1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K
The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.
Nation
Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial.