MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-05-06-09-10-14-15-16-18-22
(one, two, five, six, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general's office to compensate the network's shareholders, as part of an insider trading investigation and for concealing sexual assault allegations against Moonves.
Nation
Filmmaker Haggis takes stand to 'clear my name' in rape suit
Filmmaker Paul Haggis told jurors on Wednesday that it was years before he learned that a woman now accusing him of rape saw their sexual encounter as "anything other than consensual."
Eat & Drink
Now open: Wineside in Minnetonka has 104 wines on tap and gourmet groceries
The unique concept is part restaurant, part market and all wine.
World
Italy's right-wing government slammed for anti-rave decree
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended her government against criticism that a decree banning rave parties could be used to clamp down on sit-ins and other forms of protest while a march by thousands of fascist sympathizers to the crypt of the country's slain fascist dictator went unchallenged.
Nation
Hitler Halloween costume leads to Wisconsin man's firing
The Madison Children's Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend.