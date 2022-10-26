MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
04-07-08-09-12-13-18-19-20-21-22
(four, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Politics
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
A woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion — an accusation that came just weeks after a former girlfriend said he did the same for her in 2009.
Variety
Branson's God and country tourism draws patriotic Christians
A night at the Dolly Parton Stampede is a microcosm of life in these polarized United States.
Business
Ex-Teamsters' boss gets 19 months in Chicago extortion case
A former Teamsters union boss who was once one of the most powerful labor leaders in Chicago was sentenced Wednesday to 19 months in federal prison for extorting $325,000 from the head of a film studio in the city.
Nation
'Marxist environmentalist' and author Mike Davis dies at 76
Mike Davis, an author, activist and self-defined "Marxist environmentalist" whose greatest fears drove him to anticipate riots, fires and disease in such bestsellers as "City of Quartz" and "The Ecology of Fear," has died at age 76.
Business
VP Harris celebrates $1B award to schools for electric buses
Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 "clean" school buses under a new federal program.