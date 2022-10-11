MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-08-09-11-12-13-16-18-19-21
(three, four, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Nation
Spacey's lawyer grills Anthony Rapp at sex misconduct trial
A lawyer for Kevin Spacey sought Tuesday to poke holes in the story of fellow actor Anthony Rapp, who says Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was a teenager.
Sports
Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death
A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas.
Duluth
Despite quickstep missteps, Duluth's Daniel Durant advances on 'Dancing with the Stars'
The "CODA" actor performed with Britt Stewart to "Finally Free" from "High School Musical."
East Metro
Stillwater's Zephyr Theatre lays off staff, shutters productions
The group's haunted trolley tours will continue this season.
Nation
Angela Lansbury, 'Murder She Wrote' star, dies at 96
Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals "Mame" and "Gypsy" and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series "Murder, She Wrote," has died. She was 96.