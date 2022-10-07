MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-04-07-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-21
(two, four, seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Nation
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
Nation
Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14
An actor who's accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him as a 14-year-old recounted the episode for a New York City jury on Friday, testifying he felt helpless when Spacey climbed on top of him in bed.
Home & Garden
54-acre Minnesota peony farm with 'beautiful patchwork of color' lists for $1.495 million
The southern Minnesota property is situated amid a field of rolling hills and includes a contemporary farmhouse.
Nation
US officials seek public comment on Pacific Northwest Trail
U.S. officials are taking a big step involving a 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) hiking trail stretching from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean.
Inspired
Richfield park's all-terrain wheelchairs let people explore new worlds
Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield is among area parks that offer chairs that make rougher trails accessible.