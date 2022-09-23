MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-06-07-08-09-14-17-20-21-22
(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
World
Russian men join exodus, fearing call-up to fight in Ukraine
Military-aged men fled Russia in droves Friday, filling planes and causing traffic jams at border crossings to avoid being rounded up to fight in Ukraine following the Kremlin's partial military mobilization.
Nation
Marilyn Monroe fascination comes to Netflix with 'Blonde'
Marilyn Monroe has been dead for 60 years, but there is still a kind of madness around her that remains. Just look at the frenzied discourse around "Blonde," an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' fictional portrait of the Hollywood star that has yet to be seen by the general public.
Variety
See the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's best-dressed festivalgoers
RenFest diehards spend months designing and hand-making their costumes.
Variety
Early Streisand nightclub recording remastered for release
A series of 1962 performances by Barbra Streisand at a Manhattan nightclub before she became a superstar have been remastered and will be released this fall.
Nation
Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack
A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week.