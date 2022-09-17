MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-05-07-09-10-14-15-18-19-21-22
(three, five, seven, nine, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
