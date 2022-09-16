MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-07-10-12-15-18-20-21-22
(one, three, four, seven, ten, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
King stands vigil; Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours
A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining the miles-long queue.
Inspired
A fighter, a friend and a frequent volunteer are celebrated this month in 'Who Inspires You'
One faced a dire medical diagnosis with courage, another buoyed her neighbor during COVID. And a third, at 89, is a pillar of River Falls, Wis.
Inspired
Greek fisherman now pays to pull plastic out of the ocean
This year, he expects his program to gather nearly 200 tons of plastic. That's more than 7,500 pounds of plastic every week.
Inspired
A graceful way to request — and provide — help in a health crisis
CaringBridge wants to get the word out about its underused planning tool that lets loved ones volunteer for patients' and caregivers' specific requests.
Inspired
Whittier School community education coordinator leads and learns from neighborhood kids
Jeff "Nacho" Carlson guides Minneapolis youth and fellow mentors to green a small piece of the planet.