MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-04-07-10-13-16-17-19-20-22
(one, two, four, seven, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound, killing 10.
Business
Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack
A external cyberattack targeting the huge Los Angeles Unified School District over the Labor Day weekend prompted an unprecedented shutdown of the district's information technology systems as authorities scrambled to trace the perpetrators and restrict potential damage.
Business
CVS Health moves closer to home care with $8B Signify deal
CVS Health will pay about $8 billion to expand into home care, a practice that could cut costs and keep patients happy, provided they get the help they need.
Business
Stocks drift mostly lower on Wall Street, extending losses
Stocks drifted mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, extending the market's losses into a holiday-shortened week.
Politics
Ex-Miss America Mund's entry pushes Dem out of ND House race
Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside.