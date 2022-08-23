MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-02-05-06-07-08-11-12-18-19-21
(one, two, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Business
Bids for signed Warren Buffett portrait already top $30,000
Billionaire Warren Buffett is auctioning off a high-tech signed portrait of himself to raise money for one of his favorite charities, and the bidding has already topped $30,000.
Business
'House of the Dragon' is HBO's top series premiere ever
Nearly 10 million people saw the premiere of "House of the Dragon" on Sunday night, making the "Game of Thrones" spinoff HBO's most-watched series premiere in the network's history.
Variety
Nonfiction
Nation
R&B Hall of Fame headed to small Mississippi Delta town
A small town in the Mississippi Delta that has ties to the civil rights movement will soon be home to the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.
Business
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Blueberry bison tamales, harvest salad with mixed greens, creamy carrot and wild rice soup, roasted turkey with squash. This contemporary Native American meal, crafted from the traditional foods of tribes across the United States and prepared with "Ketapanen" – a Menominee expression of love – cost caterer Jessica Pamonicutt $976 to feed a group of 50 people last November.