MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
03-04-05-06-07-10-11-13-14-16-19
(three, four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color
The head of the World Health Organization described the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region as "the worst disaster on Earth" and wondered aloud Wednesday if the reason global leaders have not responded was due to "the color of the skin of the people in Tigray."
Nation
Attorney: Don't accept portrayal of R. Kelly as `monster'
R. Kelly kept an ugly side of his life hidden as he escaped poverty in Chicago and rose to pop music stardom, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday at the singer's trial on charges accusing him of enticing girls for sex and rigging a 2008 child pornography case.
Nation
A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to firearm assault charges
Rapper A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm charges stemming from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.
World
Venice fines tourist surfers for motoring down Grand Canal
Two foreign tourists who sped down Venice's Grand Canal on motorized surf boards Wednesday have been heavily fined and the boards have been confiscated, city authorities said.
Sports
Burrow working on regaining strength after appendix surgery
Joe Burrow is trying to pack on the pounds, gaining back the weight he lost after having surgery to remove his ruptured appendix three weeks ago.