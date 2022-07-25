MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-05-12-13-15-16-18-19-20-21
(one, three, five, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Sports
Chess-playing robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event
A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its 7-year-old opponent and broke it during last week's Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported Monday.
Variety
'Goodfellas,' 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in "Goodfellas" and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on "Law & Order," has died. He was 83.
Business
Hollywood producer's new nonprofit to boost diverse creators
known for movies such as Disney's live action "Aladdin" and "The Two Popes" — is launching a nonprofit with more than $1 million from the Ford and MacArthur foundations as well as several other philanthropies. His goal is to help more people of color create and produce film, television, digital, and audio projects.
Nation
Maxwell's new digs: Fla. prison known for yoga, music, abuse
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls — returning to the same state, but a far cry from the posh lifestyle, where she committed some of her crimes.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: