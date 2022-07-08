MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-07-08-11-12-13-15-16-19-21-22
(two, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Inspired
In Maple Grove, nets, jars and a field full of twinkling bugs
Participants in Eastman Nature Center's firefly hike could see dozens of the little lanterns.
Inspired
Get involved
You can help
Inspired
How Portland fought gun violence with better street design
A neighborhood effort helped reduce gun violence in the neighborhood by 60%.
Inspired
A Boy Scout escaped Amtrak wreckage to comfort a dying truck driver
At least four people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the crash.
Nation
Dunkin' diamond: Dive team retrieves ring from Boston river
What could be harder than looking for a needle in a haystack? Probably retrieving a ring from a river.