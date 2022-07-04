MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
07-08-10-11-12-13-15-18-19-20-21
(seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
A shooting that left at least six people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rattled Monday's celebrations across the U.S. and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Books
Review: 'The Adventures of Miss Barbara Pym,' by Paula Byrne
TUESDAY READ: Pym's novels — witty tales of domestic life in British villages — have been compared to the works of Jane Austen.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: