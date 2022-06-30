MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
01-03-04-07-08-09-10-14-17-18-19
(one, three, four, seven, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
Business
Frank Daniels, ex-AP chair and newspaper publisher, dies
Former Associated Press board chair Frank A. Daniels Jr., who shepherded The News & Observer of Raleigh through an era of political and economic transformation in the New South, died Thursday at age 90.
Nation
Prosecutors: 'Tiger King' star trafficked endangered animals
"Tiger King" star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs, and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork, federal prosecutors in South Carolina said Thursday.
Sports
Wickens aims for another victory racing at home in Canada
Robert Wickens last weekend used hand controls in an IMSA sports car race for his first victory since a 2018 spinal cord injury temporarily ended his racing career.
Nation
Lawyer: Hussle lifted up neighborhood he was gunned down in
Nipsey Hussle was a hip-hop star who sought to raise up his neighborhood with him until a friend from the same streets gunned him down, a prosecutor said in his closing argument Thursday.
Variety
Review: Austen-era schemes, dreams fill 'Mr. Malcolm's List'
"It is a truth universally acknowledged," goes one of the more famous opening lines in English literature, "that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife."