MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
02-03-06-07-10-13-14-16-18-21-22
(two, three, six, seven, ten, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Business
AP PHOTOS: Moscow Fashion Week sprawls across the capital
Chic and adventurous models and couturiers have been spread all over the Russian capital for Moscow Fashion Week, flaunting their designs in venues ranging from a sprawling Stalin-era propaganda exposition to a large park near the Kremlin admired for its innovative features.
World
Pakistan plane carrying aid joins Afghan quake relief effort
A Pakistani military cargo plane carrying relief goods for Afghanistan's earthquake-affected people landed at the Khost airport Saturday, officials said, as tents, food and medical supplies rolled into the mountainous region.
Business
Inflation sparks global wave of protests for higher pay, aid
Rising food costs. Soaring fuel bills. Wages that are not keeping pace. Inflation is plundering people's wallets, sparking a wave of protests and workers' strikes around the world.
World
With war, Kyiv pride parade becomes a peace march in Warsaw
Ukraine's largest LGBTQ rights event, KyivPride, is going ahead on Saturday. But not on its native streets and not as a celebration.
Business
NHL experiencing sustained growth with female, younger fans
One of the biggest stories in the NHL this season has been the increase in viewers in the league's first year of its television contracts with ESPN and TNT. The league is also seeing unparalleled growth in female and younger fans that should have a big impact for years to come.