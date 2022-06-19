MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing Midday" game were:
06-07-09-10-13-14-15-16-17-18-19
(six, seven, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Zelenskyy Father's Day post spotlights family ties amid war
One photograph shows a kneeling soldier kissing a child inside a subway station, where Ukraine families shelter from Russian airstrikes. In another, an infant and a woman who appears on the brink of tears look out from a departing train car as a man peers inside, his hand spread across the window in a gesture of goodbye.
Business
Prada mixes nostalgia and grunge for summer 2023 menswear
Reconciling unusually high temperatures with the looks for next summer on Milan Fashion Week runways is becoming an exercise in cognitive dissonance.
Business
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
After Opal Lee led hundreds in a walk through her Texas hometown to celebrate Juneteenth, the 95-year-old Black woman who helped successfully push for the holiday to get national recognition said it's important that people learn the history behind it.
Nation
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover
As officials scramble to reopen Yellowstone National Park to tourists after record floods pounded southern Montana, some of those hardest hit in the disaster live far from the famous park's limelight and are leaning heavily on one another to pull their lives out of the mud.
Variety
Lileks: Adventures in pest control
It's not that I hate ants. I love ants. But they seem to think they can just set up shop under the patio and ruin…